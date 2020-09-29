Demonstrators from the Dalit caste shout slogans during a protest at Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi after the death of a rape victim. Photo: Reuters
Indian rape victim dies two weeks after attack, prompting protests, outrage
- The death of the 19-year-old woman from the Dalit caste sparked anger from protesters, politicians, activists and Bollywood stars
- Her home state Uttar Pradesh, which is ruled by Indian PM Narendra Modi’s BJP, ranks as the most unsafe for women in the country
Topic | India
Demonstrators from the Dalit caste shout slogans during a protest at Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi after the death of a rape victim. Photo: Reuters