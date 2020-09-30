US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: AP
Presidential debate: Trump accuses India of concealing true coronavirus death toll
- ‘You don’t know how many people died in China … you don’t know how many people died in India,’ Trump said during debate. ‘They don’t exactly give you a straight count’
- India is second only to the United States in terms of total cases, reporting 6.23 million infections and almost 100,000 deaths
