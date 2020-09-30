Hindu hardliner Sadhvi Ritambhara, one of accused in the 1992 attack and demolition of the 16th-century mosque. Photo: AP
Members of Modi’s BJP acquitted over 1992 attack on Babri mosque in Ayodhya
- The demolition of the 16th-century mosque sparked Hindu-Muslim violence that left about 2,000 people dead
- Four senior leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party were accused of inciting followers ahead of the attack
