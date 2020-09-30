Hindu hardliner Sadhvi Ritambhara, one of accused in the 1992 attack and demolition of the 16th-century mosque. Photo: APHindu hardliner Sadhvi Ritambhara, one of accused in the 1992 attack and demolition of the 16th-century mosque. Photo: AP
Hindu hardliner Sadhvi Ritambhara, one of accused in the 1992 attack and demolition of the 16th-century mosque. Photo: AP
Asia /  South Asia

Members of Modi’s BJP acquitted over 1992 attack on Babri mosque in Ayodhya

  • The demolition of the 16th-century mosque sparked Hindu-Muslim violence that left about 2,000 people dead
  • Four senior leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party were accused of inciting followers ahead of the attack

Topic |   India
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 4:16pm, 30 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hindu hardliner Sadhvi Ritambhara, one of accused in the 1992 attack and demolition of the 16th-century mosque. Photo: APHindu hardliner Sadhvi Ritambhara, one of accused in the 1992 attack and demolition of the 16th-century mosque. Photo: AP
Hindu hardliner Sadhvi Ritambhara, one of accused in the 1992 attack and demolition of the 16th-century mosque. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE