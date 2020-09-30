An elderly Indian woman leaves hospital in Guwahati after recovering from coronavirus. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus latest: India’s hospitals hit hard by oxygen shortage; Singapore to spend US$1.6bn to improve health insurance
- Australia’s coronavirus hotspot in the state of Victoria maintained its downward trend in new infections
- One of Seoul’s oldest nightclubs forced to close after restrictions take their toll
