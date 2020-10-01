An Indian health worker takes a nasal swab sample during coronavirus testing on the outskirts of Gauhati. Photo: AP
Indian super-spreaders have driven rapid rise in coronavirus cases, researchers say
- A nationwide serological survey showed that one in 15 Indians have been exposed to the coronavirus, suggesting total cases may exceed the official tally
- Hospitals in several states are now struggling to secure medical oxygen, needed to assist patients with trouble breathing on their own
Topic | India
An Indian health worker takes a nasal swab sample during coronavirus testing on the outskirts of Gauhati. Photo: AP