People hold placards during a protest in Ahmedabad on October 1 after the deaths of a 19-year-old and a 22-year-old woman. Photo: AFPPeople hold placards during a protest in Ahmedabad on October 1 after the deaths of a 19-year-old and a 22-year-old woman. Photo: AFP
People hold placards during a protest in Ahmedabad on October 1 after the deaths of a 19-year-old and a 22-year-old woman. Photo: AFP
Asia /  South Asia

Outrage in India after second Dalit woman dies from gang-rape in a week

  • The woman from the marginalised ‘untouchables’ caste was raped by two men in Uttar Pradesh, days after a 19-year-old died following an earlier attack
  • India’s 200 million Dalits have long faced discrimination and abuse, and campaigners say attacks have increased during the coronavirus pandemic

Topic |   India
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:42pm, 1 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
People hold placards during a protest in Ahmedabad on October 1 after the deaths of a 19-year-old and a 22-year-old woman. Photo: AFPPeople hold placards during a protest in Ahmedabad on October 1 after the deaths of a 19-year-old and a 22-year-old woman. Photo: AFP
People hold placards during a protest in Ahmedabad on October 1 after the deaths of a 19-year-old and a 22-year-old woman. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE