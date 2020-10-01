People hold placards during a protest in Ahmedabad on October 1 after the deaths of a 19-year-old and a 22-year-old woman. Photo: AFP
Outrage in India after second Dalit woman dies from gang-rape in a week
- The woman from the marginalised ‘untouchables’ caste was raped by two men in Uttar Pradesh, days after a 19-year-old died following an earlier attack
- India’s 200 million Dalits have long faced discrimination and abuse, and campaigners say attacks have increased during the coronavirus pandemic
Topic | India
People hold placards during a protest in Ahmedabad on October 1 after the deaths of a 19-year-old and a 22-year-old woman. Photo: AFP