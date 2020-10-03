A medical worker collects a swab sample from a man for a coronavirus test. Photo: AFPA medical worker collects a swab sample from a man for a coronavirus test. Photo: AFP
India’s coronavirus death toll passes 100,000

  • India has recorded 6.47 million cases and is on course to overtake the US as the country with the most infections in the coming weeks
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is nevertheless pressing ahead with opening up Asia’s third-largest economy

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:28pm, 3 Oct, 2020

