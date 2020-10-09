Pakistan said it would review its ban, subject to a satisfactory mechanism by TikTok to moderate unlawful content. Photo: Getty Images
Pakistan bans TikTok over failure to filter out ‘immoral and indecent’ content
- The country’s telecommunication authority said it would review its ban, subject to a satisfactory mechanism by TikTok to moderate unlawful content
- The ByteDance-owned app’s quick rise has caught it in a firestorm, with a number of countries raising security concerns over its links to China
