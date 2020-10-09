Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa (right) with Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi in Colombo. Photo: AFPSri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa (right) with Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi in Colombo. Photo: AFP
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa (right) with Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi in Colombo. Photo: AFP
Sri Lanka port deal not a ‘debt trap’ set up by China, President Rajapaksa says

  • Rajapaksa said Beijing and Colombo plan to restart talks on a free-trade agreement following a high-level meeting between the two countries
  • He also rejected accusations that China wanted to trap Sri Lanka into mounting debt with the port deal

Reuters
Updated: 11:46pm, 9 Oct, 2020

