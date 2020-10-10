An Indian health worker collects swab samples during Covid-19 testing in Jammu. India has the second highest total of confirmed cases in the world. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: WHO reports new daily record, as India nears 7 million cases
- More than 350,000 new Covid-19 infections were reported to the World Health Organization on Friday, with over 100,000 from Europe alone
- Australia reported no new coronavirus deaths, while Melbourne faces a longer lockdown and a Qantas ‘flight to nowhere’ took off
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
