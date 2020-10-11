Hindu devotees perform rituals in the Ganges river. India is anticipating a fresh surge in cases with religious festivals this and next month. Photo: DPAHindu devotees perform rituals in the Ganges river. India is anticipating a fresh surge in cases with religious festivals this and next month. Photo: DPA
Asia /  South Asia

India closes in on US as coronavirus cases cross 7-million mark

  • Health Ministry registered 74,383 infections in past 24 hours, 918 deaths
  • India expected to become pandemic’s worst-hit country in coming weeks

Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:49pm, 11 Oct, 2020

