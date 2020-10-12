A user checks dating apps Grindr and Tinder on mobile phones in Islamabad. Photo: AFPA user checks dating apps Grindr and Tinder on mobile phones in Islamabad. Photo: AFP
A user checks dating apps Grindr and Tinder on mobile phones in Islamabad. Photo: AFP
In Pakistan, love is hard to find as shame makes online dating a challenge

  • Many women use anonymous online dating profiles out of fear of being harassed in a country where arranged marriages are the norm
  • Pakistanis who use dating apps face harassment and judgmental relatives – and now also have to contend with a government crackdown on Tinder and Grindr

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:15pm, 12 Oct, 2020

