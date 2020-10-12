Commuters wait on a railway platform after trains were stalled during a power outage in Mumbai. Photo: Reuters
Power restored in Mumbai, home to India’s main stock exchanges, after most severe blackout in years
- The outage stranded thousands of train passengers, disrupted online college exams and affected mobile telephone services
- Mumbai’s international airport and the country’s two main stock exchanges located in the city continued operating normally
Topic | Energy
