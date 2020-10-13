Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, centre, arrives at Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau office for questioning, following the death of her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput in September. Photo: Reuters
Bollywood producers file lawsuit against TV channels for painting industry as den of drugs and crime
- Death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput unleashed media frenzy with TV channels showing his body, analysing medical prescriptions and suggesting ‘black magic’
- The suit has more than 30 Bollywood production houses and four industry bodies as plaintiffs and refers to the coverage of Rajput’s death
