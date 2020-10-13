The ruins of Machu Picchu in Peru. Photo: Shutterstock
Japanese tourist stranded in Peru due to coronavirus granted special access to Machu Picchu after seven-month wait
- Jesse Takayama’s entry into the ruins came thanks to a special request he submitted while stranded since mid-March because of coronavirus
- Minister of Culture said the stone ruins of Machu Picchu will be reopened for national and foreign tourists in November
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
The ruins of Machu Picchu in Peru. Photo: Shutterstock