The ruins of Machu Picchu in Peru. Photo: ShutterstockThe ruins of Machu Picchu in Peru. Photo: Shutterstock
The ruins of Machu Picchu in Peru. Photo: Shutterstock
Asia /  South Asia

Japanese tourist stranded in Peru due to coronavirus granted special access to Machu Picchu after seven-month wait

  • Jesse Takayama’s entry into the ruins came thanks to a special request he submitted while stranded since mid-March because of coronavirus
  • Minister of Culture said the stone ruins of Machu Picchu will be reopened for national and foreign tourists in November

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:06am, 13 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The ruins of Machu Picchu in Peru. Photo: ShutterstockThe ruins of Machu Picchu in Peru. Photo: Shutterstock
The ruins of Machu Picchu in Peru. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE