Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Photo: KyodoJapanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Photo: Kyodo
Japan tells South Korea Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will not attend trilateral summit over labour compensation row

  • South Korea was scheduled to host the trilateral summit, which has been held roughly once a year since 2008 as a forum to discuss economic cooperation
  • Japan had told South Korea by late September it would be “impossible” for Suga to visit unless “proper measures” were taken to address its concerns

Associated Press
Updated: 7:32am, 13 Oct, 2020

