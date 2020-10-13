Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Photo: Kyodo
Japan tells South Korea Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will not attend trilateral summit over labour compensation row
- South Korea was scheduled to host the trilateral summit, which has been held roughly once a year since 2008 as a forum to discuss economic cooperation
- Japan had told South Korea by late September it would be “impossible” for Suga to visit unless “proper measures” were taken to address its concerns
