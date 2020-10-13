Bussa Krishna, who died on Sunday, offers special prayers to the statue of US President Donald Trump, at his residence in Telangana state, 120km from Hyderabad, in February 2020, ahead of Trump’s visit to India. Photo: AFP
Trump worshipper in India dies after being upset about US president getting coronavirus
- Bussa Krishna said Donald Trump appeared to him in a dream four years ago, but he was unable to meet his idol during his trip to India
- After Trump was diagnosed with Covid-19, Krishna posted a tearful video, but a friend said he was ‘depressed’ and died of cardiac arrest
Topic | India
Bussa Krishna, who died on Sunday, offers special prayers to the statue of US President Donald Trump, at his residence in Telangana state, 120km from Hyderabad, in February 2020, ahead of Trump’s visit to India. Photo: AFP