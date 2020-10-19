Supporters of the Pakistan Democratic Movement alliance wave flags as they listen to their leaders during an anti-government protest in Karachi on October 18. Photo: Reuters
Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan under fire as thousands protest to demand his removal
- Nine major opposition parties formed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to oust Khan, who is blamed for the poor state of the economy
- Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former PM Nawaz Sharif, accused him of snatching jobs and food from people
