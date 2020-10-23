A patient who recovered from Covid-19 donates his blood plasma in Cairo, Egypt. Photo: EPA-EFE A patient who recovered from Covid-19 donates his blood plasma in Cairo, Egypt. Photo: EPA-EFE
Blood plasma of recovered coronavirus patients fails to reduce deaths, study finds

  • The study conducted in India concluded that ‘convalescent plasma showed limited effectiveness’ in helping hospitalised patients fight off the infection
  • The therapy was first tried against diphtheria in 1892 and was shown to help speed recovery from Ebola and Sars

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 9:07am, 23 Oct, 2020

