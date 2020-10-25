Residents gather at a site after a suicide bomber blew himself up at an education centre in Kabul on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Suicide bomber kills 18 and wounds 57 in attack at Afghanistan education centre
- The attack, which also left 57 wounded, happened in the late afternoon at the centre in a western district of Kabul
- Violence on the ground has spiked in recent weeks despite the Taliban and the Afghan government holding peace talks in Qatar
