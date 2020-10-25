This image released by the FBI shows the wanted poster of al-Qaeda propagandist Husam Abd al-Rauf, also known by the nom de guerre Abu Muhsin al-Masri. Photo: AP This image released by the FBI shows the wanted poster of al-Qaeda propagandist Husam Abd al-Rauf, also known by the nom de guerre Abu Muhsin al-Masri. Photo: AP
This image released by the FBI shows the wanted poster of al-Qaeda propagandist Husam Abd al-Rauf, also known by the nom de guerre Abu Muhsin al-Masri. Photo: AP
Asia /  South Asia

Al-Qaeda leader wanted by FBI said killed in Afghanistan

  • Husam Abd al-Rauf, a top propagandist for the militant group, was reportedly killed last week during a raid in Ghazni province
  • Al-Rauf had allegedly been under the protection of the Taliban, which would be a violation of terms it set with the US to achieve a peace deal

Topic |   Afghanistan
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:01pm, 25 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
This image released by the FBI shows the wanted poster of al-Qaeda propagandist Husam Abd al-Rauf, also known by the nom de guerre Abu Muhsin al-Masri. Photo: AP This image released by the FBI shows the wanted poster of al-Qaeda propagandist Husam Abd al-Rauf, also known by the nom de guerre Abu Muhsin al-Masri. Photo: AP
This image released by the FBI shows the wanted poster of al-Qaeda propagandist Husam Abd al-Rauf, also known by the nom de guerre Abu Muhsin al-Masri. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE