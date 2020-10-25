This image released by the FBI shows the wanted poster of al-Qaeda propagandist Husam Abd al-Rauf, also known by the nom de guerre Abu Muhsin al-Masri. Photo: AP
Al-Qaeda leader wanted by FBI said killed in Afghanistan
- Husam Abd al-Rauf, a top propagandist for the militant group, was reportedly killed last week during a raid in Ghazni province
- Al-Rauf had allegedly been under the protection of the Taliban, which would be a violation of terms it set with the US to achieve a peace deal
Topic | Afghanistan
