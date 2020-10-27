An effigy of demon king Ravana burns during the Dussehra festival celebrations in New Delhi. Photo: EPA-EFE
Pollution in India’s capital worsens as Hindus burn effigies during festival
- New Delhi blanketed in smog, with the mega-city’s 20 million people breathed in ‘hazardous’ air in some places
- Doctors have noted a jump in respiratory problems among residents in the capital, amid the coronavirus pandemic
Topic | India
