Rescue workers collect remains at the site of a blast in a religious school in Peshawar. Photo: AFP
Blast at Pakistan religious school kills at least seven, wounds 112
- The hall was littered with broken glass and its carpet was stained with blood. Police said at least 5kg of explosives was used in the attack
- The Pakistani Taliban have been targeting public places, schools, mosques and the military across the country since 2001
Topic | Terrorism
