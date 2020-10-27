A man drives past a banner of US Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris at the village of Thulasendrapuram, Tamil Nadu, India. Photo: Reuters
US election: In India, Kamala Harris’ ancestral village prays for her victory
- Posters of Harris have been plastered around Thulasendrapuram, the South Indian village where Harris’ maternal grandfather was born
- Locals in neighbouring areas are also conducting an ‘abhishekam’ – which sometimes involves pouring milk over the idol of a Hindu god – to pray for her success
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
