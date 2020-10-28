Voters queue up to cast their ballots in Masaurhi on October 28, 2020. Photo: AFP
Millions of Indians ignore coronavirus rules to vote in Bihar state election
- Some 70 million people in the eastern state of Bihar are eligible to vote in the world’s biggest election since the coronavirus emerged
- The state is governed by an alliance that includes PM Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, which has promised a free vaccine for every Bihar resident if it wins
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Voters queue up to cast their ballots in Masaurhi on October 28, 2020. Photo: AFP