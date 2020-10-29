A customer drinks Mother Dairy’s Haldi Milk (turmeric milk) as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: AFP A customer drinks Mother Dairy’s Haldi Milk (turmeric milk) as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: AFP
A customer drinks Mother Dairy’s Haldi Milk (turmeric milk) as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: AFP
Asia /  South Asia

As India records 8 million coronavirus cases, demand for home remedies is booming

  • The rising interest in ayurveda and other therapies has been encouraged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist party
  • Experts believe that, because of under-testing and under-reporting, the number of cases and deaths is much higher that officially reported

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:07pm, 29 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A customer drinks Mother Dairy’s Haldi Milk (turmeric milk) as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: AFP A customer drinks Mother Dairy’s Haldi Milk (turmeric milk) as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: AFP
A customer drinks Mother Dairy’s Haldi Milk (turmeric milk) as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE