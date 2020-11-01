Members of the Philippine Coast Guard carry a child as they are evacuated to safer ground in Camarines Sur province, eastern Philippines on Saturday. Photo: Philippine Coast Guard via AP
Warning of ‘catastrophic’ conditions as super Typhoon Goni makes landfall in Philippines
- Goni, which intensified into a ‘super’ typhoon as it neared the Philippines, comes a week after Typhoon Molave hit the same region
- The strongest typhoon of the year so far made landfall on Catanduanes Island with maximum wind speeds of 225 kilometres per hour
Topic | The Philippines
Members of the Philippine Coast Guard carry a child as they are evacuated to safer ground in Camarines Sur province, eastern Philippines on Saturday. Photo: Philippine Coast Guard via AP