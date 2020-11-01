Sri Lankan authorities load containers of garbage, allegedly including hospital waste, to be taken back to Britain. Photo: AFP
Sri Lanka sends hazardous waste back to Britain after two-year court battle
- A Sri Lankan court ordered the repatriation of plastic waste and bio-waste, including body parts, that was imported in violation of shipping regulations
- Several Asian countries, including Malaysia, the Philippines and Indonesia, are pushing back against being used as the world’s trash dump
