Sri Lankan authorities load containers of garbage, allegedly including hospital waste, to be taken back to Britain. Photo: AFP
Sri Lanka sends hazardous waste back to Britain after two-year court battle

  • A Sri Lankan court ordered the repatriation of plastic waste and bio-waste, including body parts, that was imported in violation of shipping regulations
  • Several Asian countries, including Malaysia, the Philippines and Indonesia, are pushing back against being used as the world’s trash dump

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:44pm, 1 Nov, 2020

