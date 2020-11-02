An Indian soldier pictured on patrol near the Line of Control ceasefire line dividing Kashmir between India and Pakistan. Photo: Reuters An Indian soldier pictured on patrol near the Line of Control ceasefire line dividing Kashmir between India and Pakistan. Photo: Reuters
An Indian soldier pictured on patrol near the Line of Control ceasefire line dividing Kashmir between India and Pakistan. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  South Asia

Pakistan angers India with move to upgrade Kashmir’s status

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision would apply to Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan’s only land link to China, giving it provisional provincial status
  • Meanwhile, top militant commander Saifullah Mir of the Hizbul Mujahideen was killed by security forces in Indian-administered Kashmir on Sunday

Topic |   Pakistan
Reuters
Reuters in Islamabad

Updated: 9:34am, 2 Nov, 2020

