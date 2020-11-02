An Indian soldier stands guard on a mountain pass near the Line of Control that separates the country from China. Photo: AFP An Indian soldier stands guard on a mountain pass near the Line of Control that separates the country from China. Photo: AFP
India loses 300 square km to China after bloody summer in Himalayas, officials say

  • Chinese soldiers now reportedly prevent Indian patrols entering an area five times the size of Manhattan near the two countries’ disputed border
  • The last six months have effectively drawn new battle lines across a freezing high-altitude desert, raising tensions to their highest point in decades

2 Nov, 2020

