An Indian soldier stands guard on a mountain pass near the Line of Control that separates the country from China. Photo: AFP
India loses 300 square km to China after bloody summer in Himalayas, officials say
- Chinese soldiers now reportedly prevent Indian patrols entering an area five times the size of Manhattan near the two countries’ disputed border
- The last six months have effectively drawn new battle lines across a freezing high-altitude desert, raising tensions to their highest point in decades
Topic | China-India border dispute
