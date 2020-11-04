Sabitha pictured with some of the dresses and saris on offer in Rainbow Women’s Outfits. Photo: Amrit Dhillon
Poor Indian brides get chance to marry in designer saris, thanks to Kerala shop’s outfit recycling drive
- Every day across India, countless young women dream of someday wearing a wedding dress they could never normally afford
- But now they have the chance to walk down the aisle in an outfit by Ritu Kumar or Sabyasachi Mukherjeea, thanks to this Kerala clothes shop
