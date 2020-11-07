The students will learn to read the Koran and also be taught Bengali, English, maths and receive some vocational training. Photo: AFP The students will learn to read the Koran and also be taught Bengali, English, maths and receive some vocational training. Photo: AFP
The students will learn to read the Koran and also be taught Bengali, English, maths and receive some vocational training. Photo: AFP
In Bangladesh, first school for transgender students offers ‘beacon of hope’ for hijras

  • Hijras face widespread discrimination and often have no formal education, with many forced into begging and sex work
  • The government estimates there are about 10,000 hijras in Bangladesh, but rights groups say the figure could be as high as 1.5 million

Reuters
Updated: 9:00am, 7 Nov, 2020

