India is seeking hi-tech ways to enforce coronavirus rules. Photo: Reuters
India bets on AI tech to curb coronavirus infections, amid privacy fears
- In India, dozens of data-driven solutions have emerged to track people’s movements, check temperatures and enforce social distancing, sparking privacy concerns
- Among these are a thermal camera that can track a person even while masked, and a device that can tell where someone sleeps
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
