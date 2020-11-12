The World Health Organization estimates about 70 per cent of the global population must be inoculated to end the pandemic. Photo: AFP
Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine offers little hope to Indians without power and cold storage
- The vaccine, with reported 90 per cent effectiveness, must be stored at temperatures matching an Antarctic winter – a logistical nightmare for India
- India has been scrambling to secure 500 million doses of coronavirus vaccines by July from various manufacturers
