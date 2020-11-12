US epidemiologist Celine Gounder. Photo: Facebook
Indian-American doctor in Joe Biden’s Covid-19 team cops flak over caste name
- Celine Gounder has attracted a storm of criticism on Twitter for retaining her surname, which is the name of a powerful caste in southern India
- The professor was appointed to the US President-elect’s coronavirus advisory group as he prepares to deal with the pandemic in the world’s worst-hit nation
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
US epidemiologist Celine Gounder. Photo: Facebook