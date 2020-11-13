Former Congress Party leader Rahul Gandhi. Photo: AFP Former Congress Party leader Rahul Gandhi. Photo: AFP
Barack Obama describes Indian opposition figure Rahul Gandhi as ‘nervous student’ in latest memoir

  • Gandhi led the Indian National Congress party in 2014 and 2019 general elections, both resulting in victories for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party
  • He has aggressively attacked Modi’s government on charges of fanning communalism and favouring business interests

Updated: 9:20am, 13 Nov, 2020

