Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. Photo: Reuters
Why Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani is feuding with Amazon

  • While Amazon, Future and Reliance await a verdict, the legal wrangling is threatening to unravel India’s biggest retail acquisition
  • The stakes are high: the legal spat is essentially for the dominance of India’s estimated US$1 trillion consumer retail market

Bloomberg

Updated: 3:00pm, 13 Nov, 2020

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. Photo: Reuters
