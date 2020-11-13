Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. Photo: Reuters
Explainer |
Why Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani is feuding with Amazon
- While Amazon, Future and Reliance await a verdict, the legal wrangling is threatening to unravel India’s biggest retail acquisition
- The stakes are high: the legal spat is essentially for the dominance of India’s estimated US$1 trillion consumer retail market
Topic | Mukesh Ambani and family
