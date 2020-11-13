Serum Institute has so far made 40 million doses of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine in the past two months. Photo: Reuters
India, Indonesia set sights on coronavirus vaccinations starting next month
- The Serum Institute says if AstraZeneca’s final-stage trial data is positive, it could get emergency authorisation from New Delhi to begin an inoculation drive
- Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo said pending approvals, the government will start a vaccination drive by year-end
