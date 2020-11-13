Residents stand beside a burning house following cross-border shelling between Pakistani and Indian forces in Tehjain village in Neelum valley of Pakistan-administered Kashmir. Photo: AFP Residents stand beside a burning house following cross-border shelling between Pakistani and Indian forces in Tehjain village in Neelum valley of Pakistan-administered Kashmir. Photo: AFP
Asia /  South Asia

More than 10 dead after India, Pakistan exchange fire in Kashmir

  • Three Indian soldiers and three civilians were killed in Keran. On the Pakistani side, five people were killed in the shelling on the Neelum and Jhelum valleys
  • The two sides regularly stage artillery duels across the de facto border, and invariably blame each other for the clashes

Topic |   India
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:41pm, 13 Nov, 2020

