Residents stand beside a burning house following cross-border shelling between Pakistani and Indian forces in Tehjain village in Neelum valley of Pakistan-administered Kashmir. Photo: AFP
More than 10 dead after India, Pakistan exchange fire in Kashmir
- Three Indian soldiers and three civilians were killed in Keran. On the Pakistani side, five people were killed in the shelling on the Neelum and Jhelum valleys
- The two sides regularly stage artillery duels across the de facto border, and invariably blame each other for the clashes
