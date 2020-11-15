Students prepare to burn a coronavirus model during Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights, in Hyderabad, India, on Saturday. Photo: AFP Students prepare to burn a coronavirus model during Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights, in Hyderabad, India, on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Students prepare to burn a coronavirus model during Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights, in Hyderabad, India, on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Asia /  South Asia

India lights up to celebrate Diwali amid coronavirus and pollution fears

  • The Hindu festival of lights is typically celebrated by socialising and exchanging gifts with friends and family
  • Lighting oil lamps or candles and setting off fireworks symbolise a victory of light over darkness

Topic |   India
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:13am, 15 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Students prepare to burn a coronavirus model during Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights, in Hyderabad, India, on Saturday. Photo: AFP Students prepare to burn a coronavirus model during Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights, in Hyderabad, India, on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Students prepare to burn a coronavirus model during Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights, in Hyderabad, India, on Saturday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE