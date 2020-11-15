Students prepare to burn a coronavirus model during Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights, in Hyderabad, India, on Saturday. Photo: AFP
India lights up to celebrate Diwali amid coronavirus and pollution fears
- The Hindu festival of lights is typically celebrated by socialising and exchanging gifts with friends and family
- Lighting oil lamps or candles and setting off fireworks symbolise a victory of light over darkness
Topic | India
Students prepare to burn a coronavirus model during Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights, in Hyderabad, India, on Saturday. Photo: AFP