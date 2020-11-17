Islamic seminary students attend class at the Darul Uloom Haqqania seminary in Akora Khattak. Photo: AFP Islamic seminary students attend class at the Darul Uloom Haqqania seminary in Akora Khattak. Photo: AFP
Islamic seminary students attend class at the Darul Uloom Haqqania seminary in Akora Khattak. Photo: AFP
Asia /  South Asia

Pakistan’s ‘university of jihad’ takes great pride in its Taliban alumni

  • Darul Uloom Haqqania in Pakistan’s Akora Khattak, about 60km east of Peshawar, is home to roughly 4,000 students who are fed, clothed and educated for free
  • It has sat at the crossroads of regional militant violence for years, educating many Pakistanis and Afghan refugees – some of whom returned home to wage war

Topic |   Pakistan
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:00am, 17 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Islamic seminary students attend class at the Darul Uloom Haqqania seminary in Akora Khattak. Photo: AFP Islamic seminary students attend class at the Darul Uloom Haqqania seminary in Akora Khattak. Photo: AFP
Islamic seminary students attend class at the Darul Uloom Haqqania seminary in Akora Khattak. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE