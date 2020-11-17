Islamic seminary students attend class at the Darul Uloom Haqqania seminary in Akora Khattak. Photo: AFP
Pakistan’s ‘university of jihad’ takes great pride in its Taliban alumni
- Darul Uloom Haqqania in Pakistan’s Akora Khattak, about 60km east of Peshawar, is home to roughly 4,000 students who are fed, clothed and educated for free
- It has sat at the crossroads of regional militant violence for years, educating many Pakistanis and Afghan refugees – some of whom returned home to wage war
Topic | Pakistan
Islamic seminary students attend class at the Darul Uloom Haqqania seminary in Akora Khattak. Photo: AFP