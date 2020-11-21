Traces of microplastics have been found close to the top of Everest, the highest location at which such pollutants have been discovered. Photo: AFP Traces of microplastics have been found close to the top of Everest, the highest location at which such pollutants have been discovered. Photo: AFP
Microplastics found in snow near top of Mount Everest

  • Researcher and National Geographic explorer found the tiny particles in every sample she analysed
  • Most of the microplastics detected on the world’s highest peak were fibrous, possibly coming from performance clothing and equipment used by climbers

Tribune News Service
Updated: 6:31am, 21 Nov, 2020

