Traces of microplastics have been found close to the top of Everest, the highest location at which such pollutants have been discovered. Photo: AFP
Microplastics found in snow near top of Mount Everest
- Researcher and National Geographic explorer found the tiny particles in every sample she analysed
- Most of the microplastics detected on the world’s highest peak were fibrous, possibly coming from performance clothing and equipment used by climbers
Topic | Environment
