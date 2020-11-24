01:44
India’s cemeteries fill as nationwide Covid-19 cases surpass 9 million, death toll over 132,000
Coronavirus: South Asia winter infection wave concerns grow for India’s neighbours
- India has about triple the combined population of Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh yet has reported more than 10 times as many cases
- Risks are growing that the entire region could be overrun by the pathogen, however, as new waves of infection wash over the world
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
01:44
India’s cemeteries fill as nationwide Covid-19 cases surpass 9 million, death toll over 132,000