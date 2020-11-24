01:44

India’s cemeteries fill as nationwide Covid-19 cases surpass 9 million, death toll over 132,000

South Asia

Coronavirus: South Asia winter infection wave concerns grow for India’s neighbours

  • India has about triple the combined population of Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh yet has reported more than 10 times as many cases
  • Risks are growing that the entire region could be overrun by the pathogen, however, as new waves of infection wash over the world

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Bloomberg
Updated: 11:35am, 24 Nov, 2020

