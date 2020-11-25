Mixed marriages, seen as essential to and an indicator of social harmony, are already rare in India. Photo: Handout Mixed marriages, seen as essential to and an indicator of social harmony, are already rare in India. Photo: Handout
Mixed marriages, seen as essential to and an indicator of social harmony, are already rare in India. Photo: Handout
Asia /  South Asia

India’s most populous state bans ‘love jihad’ involving Hindu women marrying Muslim men

  • In some states led by Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, there is an alleged conspiracy of Muslim men luring Hindu women into marriage for conversion
  • Ministers in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh have approved a law that also proposes jail sentences as long as 10 years for offenders

Topic |   India
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:27pm, 25 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Mixed marriages, seen as essential to and an indicator of social harmony, are already rare in India. Photo: Handout Mixed marriages, seen as essential to and an indicator of social harmony, are already rare in India. Photo: Handout
Mixed marriages, seen as essential to and an indicator of social harmony, are already rare in India. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE