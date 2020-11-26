A family wades through a flooded street after Cyclone Nivar made landfall in India’s southern state of Tamil Nadu. Photo: AP A family wades through a flooded street after Cyclone Nivar made landfall in India’s southern state of Tamil Nadu. Photo: AP
A family wades through a flooded street after Cyclone Nivar made landfall in India’s southern state of Tamil Nadu. Photo: AP
Asia /  South Asia

Cyclone Nivar: India hails evacuations, forecasting for preventing major disaster

  • Authorities in southeast India declared a public holiday, suspended transport, cut power and evacuated hundreds of thousands ahead of the storm
  • Local media reported at least five deaths, compared to 110 when ‘super cyclone’ Amphan ravaged India and Bangladesh in May

Topic |   India
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:39pm, 26 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A family wades through a flooded street after Cyclone Nivar made landfall in India’s southern state of Tamil Nadu. Photo: AP A family wades through a flooded street after Cyclone Nivar made landfall in India’s southern state of Tamil Nadu. Photo: AP
A family wades through a flooded street after Cyclone Nivar made landfall in India’s southern state of Tamil Nadu. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE