Kaavan the ‘world’s loneliest elephant’ set for happier new home in Cambodia
- For 35 years, Kaavan languished in a state of neglect at Pakistan’s Marghazar Zoo, where he was malnourished and often in mental distress
- At the Cambodian sanctuary, Kaavan will no longer be friendless and uncared for – and he could even find love, activists say
Kaavan has been living in misery for three decades at an Islamabad zoo. Photo: AP