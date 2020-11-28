A man prepares basmati rice during the Brahma Chorayasi festival in Ahmedabad, India. File photo: TNS A man prepares basmati rice during the Brahma Chorayasi festival in Ahmedabad, India. File photo: TNS
A man prepares basmati rice during the Brahma Chorayasi festival in Ahmedabad, India. File photo: TNS
Asia /  South Asia

India’s bid for basmati rice exclusivity leaves Pakistan steaming with rage

  • India has asked the EU to recognise basmati as originating in seven Indian states and territories, which would give its farmers exclusive rights to the label
  • Pakistan, where basmati rice is also grown, has slammed its neighbour’s claim and is set to file a formal objection by December 10

Topic |   India
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:40pm, 28 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A man prepares basmati rice during the Brahma Chorayasi festival in Ahmedabad, India. File photo: TNS A man prepares basmati rice during the Brahma Chorayasi festival in Ahmedabad, India. File photo: TNS
A man prepares basmati rice during the Brahma Chorayasi festival in Ahmedabad, India. File photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE