A man prepares basmati rice during the Brahma Chorayasi festival in Ahmedabad, India. File photo: TNS
India’s bid for basmati rice exclusivity leaves Pakistan steaming with rage
- India has asked the EU to recognise basmati as originating in seven Indian states and territories, which would give its farmers exclusive rights to the label
- Pakistan, where basmati rice is also grown, has slammed its neighbour’s claim and is set to file a formal objection by December 10
Topic | India
A man prepares basmati rice during the Brahma Chorayasi festival in Ahmedabad, India. File photo: TNS