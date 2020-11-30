Men ride past a supply truck of India's Serum Institute, the world's largest maker of vaccines, in Pune, India. Photo: Reuters Men ride past a supply truck of India's Serum Institute, the world's largest maker of vaccines, in Pune, India. Photo: Reuters
Men ride past a supply truck of India's Serum Institute, the world's largest maker of vaccines, in Pune, India. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  South Asia

Coronavirus: India vaccine giant sues after trial volunteer claims illness

  • The Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, is testing a Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University
  • A volunteer in Chennai said he suffered neurological and psychological symptoms, but the company said this was not related to the vaccine

Topic |   India
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:23pm, 30 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Men ride past a supply truck of India's Serum Institute, the world's largest maker of vaccines, in Pune, India. Photo: Reuters Men ride past a supply truck of India's Serum Institute, the world's largest maker of vaccines, in Pune, India. Photo: Reuters
Men ride past a supply truck of India's Serum Institute, the world's largest maker of vaccines, in Pune, India. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE