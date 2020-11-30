Men ride past a supply truck of India's Serum Institute, the world's largest maker of vaccines, in Pune, India. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: India vaccine giant sues after trial volunteer claims illness
- The Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, is testing a Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University
- A volunteer in Chennai said he suffered neurological and psychological symptoms, but the company said this was not related to the vaccine
Topic | India
Men ride past a supply truck of India's Serum Institute, the world's largest maker of vaccines, in Pune, India. Photo: Reuters