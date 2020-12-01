A bartender pours a beer during a Great State Ale Works craft beer night at a bar in Pune, Maharashtra, on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg A bartender pours a beer during a Great State Ale Works craft beer night at a bar in Pune, Maharashtra, on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
Amid China curbs, India’s beer boom offers Australia new market for its barley exports

  • India has the potential to grow into one of the world’s largest consumers of beer and a lucrative destination for Australia’s excess barley stocks
  • But phytosanitary issues, including a requirement that all shipments be free of certain weed species, still need to be overcome

Bloomberg
Bloomberg in Pune, Maharashtra

Updated: 1:00pm, 1 Dec, 2020

A bartender pours a beer during a Great State Ale Works craft beer night at a bar in Pune, Maharashtra, on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg A bartender pours a beer during a Great State Ale Works craft beer night at a bar in Pune, Maharashtra, on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
A bartender pours a beer during a Great State Ale Works craft beer night at a bar in Pune, Maharashtra, on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
