Female soldiers wearing personal protective equipment lift a stretcher with the body of a coronavirus victim as family members mourn at a crematorium in Kathmandu last month. Photo: Reuters Female soldiers wearing personal protective equipment lift a stretcher with the body of a coronavirus victim as family members mourn at a crematorium in Kathmandu last month. Photo: Reuters
Female soldiers wearing personal protective equipment lift a stretcher with the body of a coronavirus victim as family members mourn at a crematorium in Kathmandu last month. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  South Asia

Corpse-carrying female soldiers break taboos to help tackle Nepal’s coronavirus crisis

  • Female soldiers are being deployed to handle bodies for the first time in the nation of 30 million, where women touching the dead is still a cultural taboo
  • The army is responsible for managing the bodies of coronavirus victims across Nepal, where at least 1,508 people have died from Covid-19

Topic |   Nepal
Reuters
Reuters in Kathmandu

Updated: 7:00pm, 1 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Female soldiers wearing personal protective equipment lift a stretcher with the body of a coronavirus victim as family members mourn at a crematorium in Kathmandu last month. Photo: Reuters Female soldiers wearing personal protective equipment lift a stretcher with the body of a coronavirus victim as family members mourn at a crematorium in Kathmandu last month. Photo: Reuters
Female soldiers wearing personal protective equipment lift a stretcher with the body of a coronavirus victim as family members mourn at a crematorium in Kathmandu last month. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE